Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Bhoot Police' to release in theatres on September 10

Adventure-horror-comedy "Bhoot Police", featuring actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 10.
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, of "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" fame, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.
Kapoor and Fernandez shared the film's first poster and release date on their respective Instagram accounts.
"Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on September 10. #NewNormalIsParanormal," the actors' wrote in the caption.
"Bhoot Police" is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.
The team began filming in November last year in Himachal Pradesh and finished the shooting earlier this month.
The film is presented by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. Jaya Taurani is co-producing.