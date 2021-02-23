Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Bhoot Police' to release in theatres on September 10

Adventure-horror-comedy "Bhoot Police", featuring actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 10.

Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, of "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS" fame, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Kapoor and Fernandez shared the film's first poster and release date on their respective Instagram accounts.

"Get ready to scream with laughter! #BhootPolice arrives on September 10. #NewNormalIsParanormal," the actors' wrote in the caption.