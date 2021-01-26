'Maidaan' vs 'RRR' clash: Exhibitors will suffer, says Boney Kapoor

Kapoor claimed he had called Rajamouli regarding the matter. "I did call him and he explained to me that deciding the release date was in the hand of the producer. I am a producer and I know that when we take a call, we discuss with the director, lead actor and other team members first."

Considering Ajay Devgn is a lead actor in both films, was he consulted and did he try to resolve the matter?

"Ajay got to know about the date clash and he suggested to the makers (of RRR) to have words with me because my date was announced much earlier. But nobody made a call to talk to me. Rather, I called up Rajamouli to find a way so that both the film found space. But his response was a mere formality," Kapoor claimed.

However, Kapoor himself is in no mood to reschedule Maidaan.

"I have all the reason to hold my ground because we announced our date first," Kapoor declared. It has been said that Kapoor announced the release date of Maidaan six months ago.