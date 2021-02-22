'Panghat': Janhvi stuns in dual avatar, Rajkummar, Varun add goofiness in 'Roohi' first song

The music has been given by the popular duo, Sachin - Jigar while the rap is performed by Mellow D. The trailer of the film had released last week and received an overwhelming response from the film industry and fans.

'Roohi' which was previously called 'Rooh Afza' and then 'Roohi Afzana', is a horror-comedy directed by Hardik Mehta. A Jio Studios Presentation, 'Roohi' is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film marks the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. Rajkummar and Varun have earlier shared screen space in the 2015 release 'Dolly Ki Doli'.

'Roohi', which is the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The upcoming horror-comedy will also become the first film to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.