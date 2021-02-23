Sridevi death anniversary: The legendary actor's most memorable family moments

Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, popularly known as Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963 in Meenampatti, Tamil Nadu. The legendary actress started her career as a child actor with 'Kandhan Karunai' when she was only 4 years old.

Sridevi did numerous films in her illustrious career in various languages. The leading lady of Bollywood delivered memorable performances one after the other. She made a comeback in Hindi cinema with 'English Vinglish' which was globally appreciated.

Sridevi tied the knot with Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi was very discreet about her love life and personal relationships but Boney Kapoor spoke in detail about how the couple fell in love in an event held by India Today in 2013.

He claimed that the first time he saw her was in a Tamil film, back in the late 1970s. He knew nothing about her back then. However, she did leave a deep impression on her. He even travelled to Chennai to rope her in for his next film but unfortunately the actress had already left for Singapore. Their love blossomed after the two met on the sets of 'Mr. India'.

Sridevi was awarded Padma Shri in 2013 by the Government of India. She also received "Order of Afghanistan" in 1991. The first Female Superstar of Bollywood breathed her last on February 24, 2018. Earlier, it was believed that the cause of death was cardiac arrest but later it was revealed by the Dubai police that the actual reason of her untimely demise was 'Accidental Drowning'.

Sridevi was cremated with state honors and also received a gun salute at her funeral. The legendary actress will always be remembered for her unforgettable on-screen presence.

Here are some of the most memorable family moments of the Superstar