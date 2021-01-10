Priyanka Chopra wraps up shoot of her next Hollywood film 'Text For You'

London: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wrapped up shooting of her upcoming Hollywood romantic movie, "Text For You", and thanked the whole team for managing it all despite the strict lockdown measures.

The actress has been staying in London for the past few months for the shoot. Now, the actress took to Instagram to share an update of the movie, and share some behind the scene pictures.

"That's a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies," she wrote in one post. "Last day on set! #TextForYou. Will miss this incredible crew that I've spent the last 3 months with. So special to be at work. #grateful," she wrote in another post.