 Priyanka Chopra Lauds Bhumi Pednekar In Dum Laga Ke Haisha At MAMI Film Festival: 'You're An Inspiration To Me'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra Lauds Bhumi Pednekar In Dum Laga Ke Haisha At MAMI Film Festival: 'You're An Inspiration To Me'

Priyanka Chopra Lauds Bhumi Pednekar In Dum Laga Ke Haisha At MAMI Film Festival: 'You're An Inspiration To Me'

Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar conducted a masterclass at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra Lauds Bhumi Pednekar In Dum Laga Ke Haisha At MAMI Film Festival: 'You're An Inspiration To Me' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday conducted a masterclass on 'The Mind of an Actor' at the ongoing MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The session was hosted by Bhumi Pednekar, where the leading actresses were seen talking highly of each other.

Priyanka said, "You (Bhumi) are such an inspiration to me too because your journey has been so wonderful in terms of the choices you've made, the characters that you've been and just the dignity with which you support your characters."

Read Also
Bhumi Pednekar Recalls Participating In Ranveer Singh's Audition For Band Baaja Baaraat: 'Was So...
article-image

Priyanka went on to ask Bhumi, "How much weight did you have to put on for Dum Laga Ke?" To this Bhumi replied, "I put on more than 30 kgs, after that I stopped counting. Once I touched 95 kilos I was that's it!" Priyanka hailed Bhumi saying, "You were so amazing, I mean the weight and all was great but just your acting man. You were amazing!"

Priyanka also serves as chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which is taking place October 27-November 5 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and other venues across Mumbai.

Priyanka has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Heads Of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Read Also
Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Told Not To Star In Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan Female-Oriented Films Career...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Talks About Her Breakup With Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Mere Maa-Baap...

Ananya Panday Turns 25: Actress Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebrations From Maldives: PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Turns 25: Actress Shares Glimpses Of Her Birthday Celebrations From Maldives: PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut To Host Special Screening Of Tejas For UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Kangana Ranaut To Host Special Screening Of Tejas For UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Megastar Mohanlal Reveals New Poster Of His Upcoming Malayalam Film Rambaan

Megastar Mohanlal Reveals New Poster Of His Upcoming Malayalam Film Rambaan

Kennedy Actor Rahul Bhatt Receives Standing Ovation For His Performance From Audience At Jio MAMI...

Kennedy Actor Rahul Bhatt Receives Standing Ovation For His Performance From Audience At Jio MAMI...