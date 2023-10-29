Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Was Told Not To Star In Fashion: 'Ladkiyaan Female-Oriented Films Career Ke..' |

Priyanka Chopra's film Fashion has completed 15 years since its release on Sunday. It also starred Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in the lead alongside Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, and Arbaaz Khan.

The actress is currently in Mumbai for the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. On the third day, Priyanka had a masterclass session with Bhumi Pednekar. She is the chairperson of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which is taking place from October 27 to November 5.

During this, Priyanka recalled how she was asked not to star in Fashion, which was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

She said, "I took the decision of signing Fashion right after Krrish, and at that time I was told, 'Ladkiyan (leading actress) female-oriented films career ke end mein karti hai, National Award ke liye. You have just done Krrish, Aitraaz, female-oriented films kyu kar rahe ho'. Uss zamane mein itna hota bhi nahi that."

Priyanka added that she loved the script of Fashion and Madhur's vision for the film. Calling it a 'passion project,' she revealed that she did not think that the film would become so big.

For the unversed, Priyanka won her first Best Actress National Award for Fashion.

On the work front, Priyanka will star next in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also has Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, which will be directed by Ilya Naishuller.

