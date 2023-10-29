Priyanka Chopra Exudes Elegance In White Floral Saree At MAMI Film Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023

Global star Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance on the third day of Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

PeeCee posed for paps on the red carpet and several pictures of the actress have surfaced on

The diva looked absolutely stunning in a white floral saree with navy blue border. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse

Priyanka accesorised her saree look with emerald neckpiece and earrings

The actress left her hair loose and wore a bold red lipstick and minimal makeup

Priyanka was all smiles she she posed for the shutterbugs at the Film Festival

Priyanka arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning and was warmly welcomed by the paparazzi. She was seen sporting a crop top paired with joggers and a long shrug

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which began from October 27, shall continue till November 5

The event promises a global celebration of films from India and across the world

Thanks For Reading!

Celebs Who Will Celebrate First Karwa Chauth This Year: Parineeti Chopra To Kiara Advani
Find out More