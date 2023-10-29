Priyanka Chopra Exudes Elegance In White Floral Saree At MAMI Film Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
Global star Priyanka Chopra made a stylish appearance on the third day of Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
PeeCee posed for paps on the red carpet and several pictures of the actress have surfaced on
The diva looked absolutely stunning in a white floral saree with navy blue border. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse
Priyanka accesorised her saree look with emerald neckpiece and earrings
The actress left her hair loose and wore a bold red lipstick and minimal makeup
Priyanka was all smiles she she posed for the shutterbugs at the Film Festival
Priyanka arrived in Mumbai on Friday morning and was warmly welcomed by the paparazzi. She was seen sporting a crop top paired with joggers and a long shrug
Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which began from October 27, shall continue till November 5
The event promises a global celebration of films from India and across the world
