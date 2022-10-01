e-Paper Get App
Priyanka Chopra interviews US Vice President Kamala Harris; discusses pay parity, gun laws

Priyanka revealed that in her career spanning 22 years, this is the first year when she received equal pay as that of her male co-star

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 01, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kamala Harris | Photo: Twitter
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently got the opportunity to interview the Vice President of United States of America, Kamala Harris.

She interviewed Harris during the Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum held in Washington DC.

PeeCee was seen wearing a pastel yellow backless dress as she welcomed the vice president and spoke at length about issues such as pay parity and gun laws in the US.

During the interaction, Priyanka also shared that in her career spanning 22 years, this was the first year in which she received equal pay for a project as her male counterpart.

Priyanka also took to her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of her White House visit. She shared pictures of coffee and a bottle of sauce with the presidential seal on them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' will reportedly be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

