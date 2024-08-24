 Priyanka Chopra Blesses Brother Siddharth & His Wife-To-Be Neelam As They Touch Her Feet During Wedding Festivities (VIDEO)
In a video shared by fan club, Neelam and Siddharth exchanging rings and seeking blessings for the elderly

Global Icon and actress Priyanka Chopra touched down in Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka Chopra's aunt and Parineeti's mom Reena Chopra shared a video from the wedding celebrations of Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyay.

Later a fans club shared the same video in which we can see Neelam and Siddharth exchanging rings and seeking blessings for the elderly. The clip also showcased Priyanka Chopra blessing the duo as they touched her feet during the wedding festivities. It also gave a glimpse of the fam-jam moments with Madhu Chopra, Mannara and others.

Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Malhotra Chopra, who initially shared the video on her social media captioned the post, "Yes, Gucci Neelam did it. It's so lovely to see you in this new role as husband and wife and we wish you both all the happiness in the world! God bless you always."

The following day, the duo hosted an intimate reception party for their close friends. However, Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas, was absent from the festivities. As soon as the video went viral on the internet netizens showered their love and blessing to the couple in the comments.

In April 2024, Siddharth Chopra had a Roka ceremony with his longtime girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya in the presence of their family and friends. The duo also shared pictures of their ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra, her husband and pop singer Nick Jonas, as well as their daughter Malti Marie graced the ceremony. This is Priyanka Chopra's third visit to India this year, following her brother's roka ceremony and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

