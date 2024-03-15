Premalu OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Platform

Premalu, starring Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, was released in theatres on February 9, 2024. It is currently the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.

After a successful run at the cinemas, the film is all set to stream digitally on an OTT platform from March, 2024 onwards.

Where to watch Premalu

The film was released in theaters in the Telugu and Tamil languages. Premalu will premiere on March 22, 2024 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Plot

The film follows the journey of Sachin Santhosh, who has just graduated from engineering, with his college crush, Anjali. Sachin proposes to her, but he finds out that Anjali is in love with another guy. Consequently, Sachin struggles to balance his job and love life until he meets Reenu.

Reenu confesses her love to Sachin and tells him, 'Now that we are in a long-distance relationship, let's see how that goes.' After that, she vanishes.

Cast

The film's cast includes Naslen K Gafoor as Mamitha Baiju, Sachin Santhos as Reenu Roy, Syam Pushkaran as Pampa Vaasan, Mathew Thomas as Thomas, Shyam Mohan as Aadhi, Meenakshi Raveendran as Niharika, Althaf Salim as Shobi Sir, Shameer Khan as Subin, AR Raja Ganesh as Colleague, Gopu Kesav as Reenu's father, Sangeeth Prathap as Amal Davis and Ranjith Narayan Kurup as Thomas.

All about Premalu

After the movie was released in theaters, SS Rajamouli attended a successful event in Hyderabad and praised the film, especially Mamitha Baiju's performance.

The film was directed and written by Girish AD with Kiran Josey. It is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under Bhavana Studios company.