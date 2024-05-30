Pratik Gandhi Suffers Injury, Gets Stitches During Gandhi Shoot: 'Ceramic Pot Fell On Me, It Is Painful'

Actor Pratik Gandhi injured himself on the sets of his upcoming series Gandhi, which is being directed by Hansal Mehta, on Wednesday (May 29). The actor revealed that a ceramic pot fell on him when he was preparing himself before going in front of the camera.

Pratik informed Times Now that he is feeling better now. He explained, "I’m better now. A ceramic pot fell on me while rehearsing for the next scene to shoot. And I got a deep cut on my right hand knuckle. I got stitches done last night."

The actor added, "It is a bit painful. But it should be better in a few days, hopefully."

In January 2024, Hansal Mehta had announced that they had begun the shoot of the show in Gujarat. The epic series, capturing the life and times of the Mahatma Gandhi, is set to be an international production shot across various Indian and foreign locations.

Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Pratik Gandhi, the multi-season series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Applause Productions.

Hansal and Pratik have previously collaborated on the super hit show Scam 1992 and fans are excited to see them collaborate on this new series.

Pratik was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar with Vidya Balan and Ileana D'Cruz. However, the film failed to make a mark. He also starred in Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express and his performance was much loved by the audience.

His next film Dedh Bigha Zameen will release on an OTT platform on May 31. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Karma Media and Entertainment, Dedh Bigha Zameen also stars Khushali Kumar in the lead role.