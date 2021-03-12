Prateik Babbar gets candid about his aspirations and journey in the film industry

Son of veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar and late actor Smita Patil, Prateik Babbar’s journey in the entertainment industry has been full of highs and lows. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), took a sabbatical in 2013 to focus on his health, following a battle with substance abuse. Post his stay at a rehab, he focused on bettering his craft by taking up an acting course at the Jeff Goldberg studio. He made a comeback in 2015 with the film Umrika. However, it was the Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 2 that brought him back in the spotlight. Since then his career trajectory has been a mix of films and web series. With his new digital show, Chakravyuh – An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller, streaming on MX Player from today, Prateik Babbar talks about his journey in the film industry, the show, and upcoming movies, Mumbai Saga and Bachchan Pandey. Excerpts from the interview:

What is Chakravyuh... about?

Chakravyuh..., directed by Sajit Warrior, is a crime-thriller. It revolves around the character Virkar, which is played by me. It largely focusses on social media, the dark web, and the cryptocurrency racket, because of which innocent people are losing their lives.

Tell us about your experience of working with co-actors Simran Kaur Mundi and Shiv Pandit in the series.

Simran and I great friends. She is a great performer, and portrays her characters with aplomb. Simran and I didn’t perform any scene together for this film. However, she is a dynamic person, with an inspiring personality. Shiv and I have also been friends for long, and it was exciting to work with him. In fact, three of us had an exciting time while shooting the series.