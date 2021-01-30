Pramod Bopanna is now an emerging Sandalwood star

Pramod witnessed the shooting of Crazy start Ravichandran's Chinna in Madikeri and decided to become an actor. Walking towards the goal he started as an anchor in a local channel and then as a news anchor in Udaya News Channel for 9 years.

His itch to become an actor got stronger and he said bye to his job as a news anchor and started working as an actor in television serials. Raghavendra Mahime, Samartha Sadguru Saibaba, Rangoli, Sukanya are some of the serials he has played pivotal roles in.

The talented actor has also started working in movies now. Andukondante, Mareyade Kshamisu, Balepete are the movies he has played lead roles in.

Pramod Bopanna has also appeared in two Tamil movies and has been offered many other movies. he is also working on a movie called Climax.