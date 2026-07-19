'Porn Makes Men Soft': Abhinav Shukla Says Watching Adult Content Is 'Biggest Cause' Of Global Warming, Leaves Rubina Dilaik Shocked- VIDEO

Abhinav Shukla Says Watching Porn Adds To Global Warming | Photo Via YouTube

Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan, along with their husbands Abhinav Shukla and Rocky Jaiswal, recently launched their podcast, the4POV, where the four discuss a wide range of social and lifestyle topics. In one of the latest episodes, the group spoke about actress Dia Mirza's recent remarks on climate change, which had sparked debate online after she claimed that patriarchy and men are largely responsible for the climate crisis.

Abhinav Shukla Says Watching Porn Adds To Global Warming

During the discussion, Abhinav made a statement that left his wife Rubina, visibly surprised. Sharing his perspective on the issue, Abhinav said, "The biggest cause, among many others, of global warming is watching porn." Explaining his reasoning, he added, "The amount of energy that goes into producing porn and transmitting it across the globe is way too much. It has a huge carbon footprint."

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'Porn Makes Men Soft'

Abhinav went on to argue that pornography has harmful effects beyond its environmental impact. After Hina asked if he watches porn, Shukla replied, "Porn is dangerous. It gives you very unrealistic expectations of what reality is. For a man, it makes men soft. You lose your purpose, you waste time, and you lose your strength," he said.

His comments appeared to catch Rubina off guard, with the actress initially reacting in shock before bursting into laughter. Hina and Rocky also laughed at Abhinav's unexpected remarks.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with users sharing mixed reactions.

Their podcast has already sparked criticism in recent weeks. In an earlier episode, Rubina recalled that before entering Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna had allegedly joked that he did not want his marriage to end up like hers and Abhinav's.

She claimed that while she and Abhinav were genuinely struggling in their relationship during their Bigg Boss stint, Gaurav had mocked their situation. The remarks drew backlash on social media, with several users criticising Rubina and Abhinav for discussing Gaurav's personal life publicly.