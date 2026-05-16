'I Do Not Control...': Rubina Dilaik REACTS To Trolls Calling Her 'Buddhi,' Breaks Silence On Botox Rumours

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Actress Rubina Dilaik has spoken out about the intense pressure placed on women, especially actresses, to conform to unrealistic beauty standards, particularly after motherhood. The star highlighted how actresses are often expected to 'bounce back' quickly after becoming mothers. She also revealed that she has faced harsh comments about her body, appearance, and even facial features, but has now learned to rise above such negativity.

In an interview with Zoom, Rubina said, "I have heard so many trolls, not close ones, saying, ‘Buddhi ho gayi hai, ajeeb dikhne lagi hai, shayad Botox karwaya hai, facelift surgery karwayi hai, body toning karwayi hai, ajeeb dikhne lagi hai.’ All of that. One thing I have realised is that I do not have control over what others think. What I do have control over is how I choose to react to them."

She further added that earlier her reactions used to be so strong that they affected her deeply. However, she later realised that if she gives control to trolls, they will always know how to push her buttons. So the best approach, she said, is to channel one’s energy into accepting that what she has, others may not have, and what others cannot have, they will continue to talk about.

Rubina added, "Every girl and every woman just wants to look a certain way. It is sad that people are normalising this idea that until you have plumped lips, botox cheeks, a chiselled nose that makes everyone look the same, you are behind in the race. But if we all have to look like each other, then how can you accept the fact that God created you unique?"

She concluded by emphasizing the importance of individuality, describing such traits as "your own God-created USPs."

Work Front

Rubina will be seen next in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.