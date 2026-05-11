'Your Face Is So Negative': Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestant Rubina Dilaik Opens Up On Self-Doubt, Recalls Director's SHOCKING Remark On Her Looks

Rubina Dilaik Facing 'Self-Doubt' After Director's SHOCKING Remark On Her Looks |

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is gearing up for its much-awaited premiere, with excitement already building around the stunt-based reality show. Among the confirmed contestants is Rubina Dilaik, who is all set to face her fears and test her limits on the show. The actress, who recently embraced motherhood, opened up about the physical strength and mental stamina required for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. She also spoke candidly about her biggest fears, personal insecurities, and recalled how people once labelled her face as “negative.”

Talking about her biggest fears, Rubina said to Screen, "A show like Khatron Ke Khiladi allows you to test your own limits. One of my biggest fears today is will my daughters be okay. It’s a protective instinct that naturally kicks in when you become a mother." She further added that after becoming a mother her stamina and strength has gone down the drain.

She also shared a personal journey of self-doubt and acceptance. Speaking about her appearance, Rubina said it took her a long time and constant self-talk to believe that she is beautiful, admitting she once lacked confidence in her looks. Rubina said, "I never had that confidence in my looks." She recalled how she carried baby fat when she entered the industry and was even called “Himachali seb.” Rubina further revealed, "One of the directors once told me, ‘Your face is so negative, you should do negative roles. I don’t think anybody will cast you in a positive role or as a protagonist'."

Among the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Gaurav Khanna and Rubina Dilaik are reportedly expected to be among the highest-paid this season due to their strong popularity and reality show success. Gaurav Khanna recently won Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19, where he gained significant attention for his gameplay and personality. On the other hand, Rubina Dilaik is one of the most recognised names on television after winning Bigg Boss 14 and earlier winning Nach Baliye along with Abhinav Shukla. She is also widely known for shows like Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Their strong reality TV track records, loyal fan bases, and consistent screen presence are said to be key reasons why both are expected to command top fees in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.