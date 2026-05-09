Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rubina Dilaik Or Gaurav Khanna; Who Is The Highest Paid Contestant Of Rohit Shetty Hosted Show? |

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to premiere soon, and the buzz around the contestants is already high. The reportedly confirmed participants include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Orry, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Avinash Mishra, Avika Gor, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Vishal Aditya Singh, all well known faces from the television industry. But among them, who is reportedly the highest paid contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Let’s find out.

Rubina Dilaik or Gaurav Khanna: Who Is the Highest Paid Contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

According to reports by Asia Net News, Rubina Dilaik charged approximately Rs. 5 lakh per week during her stint on Bigg Boss 14. She later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she reportedly earned around Rs. 10 to 15 lakh per episode. Being one of television’s most popular actresses, it is speculated that her remuneration for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 could be even higher. However, her exact fee for the upcoming season has not been officially disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna reportedly charged a massive Rs. 17.5 lakh per week during Bigg Boss 19. Following his victory on the reality show, industry buzz suggests that his fee for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 may have increased significantly.

Although the exact amount charged by either Rubina Dilaik or Gaurav Khanna for the new season remains undisclosed, reports speculate that one of them is likely to be the highest paid contestant on Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show, given their immense popularity and rising market value after Bigg Boss.

Khatron Ke Khiladi S15 starcast is here for media interview 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3k8t4nzsQv — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 9, 2026

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is expected to premiere in June or July 2026, although the makers have not officially announced the release date yet. Reports suggest that the shooting of the show will begin in May 2026, with contestants travelling to Cape Town, South Africa, for the stunt based reality series hosted by Rohit Shetty. As per the show’s usual schedule, the episodes are likely to start airing shortly after the shoot begins. With the contestant lineup already creating massive buzz among fans, viewers are eagerly waiting for the official premiere announcement from Colors TV.