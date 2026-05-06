'Never Chased Trophies': Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Reveals Real Reason Behind Joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 |

Several contestants have been confirmed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, and one of them is Gaurav Khanna, winner of Bigg Boss 19. However, it seems Gaurav is not entering another reality show just to win. The television actor appears to have a different motive this time.

Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, Gaurav claims, "I’ve never chased trophies or victories as the main goal. Though yes, I am competitive and I always want to do well in whatever I take on, winning is never a prerequisite for me." Talking to Times of India, the Bigg Boss 19 winner shared that he is joining Khatron Ke Khiladi to face new challenges.

Gaurav admitted that there will be moments when he might panic or feel scared, but he still wants to take on the challenges step by step and see where the journey leads him. He said he will give his 100% to the show, but is not focused on chasing the trophy. He added, " I do want to perform well, but that doesn’t mean I’m fixated on winning the ultimate prize."

Gaurav also assured his fans that they will get to see a wide range of emotions as he performs in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor said he is ready to express everything he feels during the tasks, be it happiness, fear, or even discomfort.

Speaking about the challenges in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Gaurav said he is aware that the tasks will be "physically taxing." He added that the stunts will also be mentally challenging, but he feels prepared to handle it all. Talking about the show, he said, "Everything is so extreme that you have to be just on the brink of your thought process. A lot of stunts can break you and bring out emotions, and I’m ready to do all that."

Gaurav Khanna is an Indian television actor known for his work in popular Hindi TV shows. He gained recognition with roles in Bhabhi, Kumkum- Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, but became a household name with his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. Over the years, he has also appeared in shows like Tere Bin, Prem Ya Paheli- Chandrakanta, and Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam. Known for his strong screen presence and versatile performances, Gaurav has received several accolades, including awards for Best Actor for Anupamaa, and emerged as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef India and Bigg Boss 19.