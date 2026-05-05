Gaurav Khanna Seeks Blessings At Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15; Watch Video

Actor and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna recently visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai before beginning his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Photos and videos of the actor seeking blessings at the temple surfaced on social media on Tuesday (May 5).

Gaurav was accompanied by his parents during the temple visit. The Anupamaa actor also interacted briefly with the media gathered outside the temple premises.

Speaking about why he chose to visit Siddhivinayak before heading for the stunt-based reality show, Gaurav said, "Jab vighna vale show mein jaa raha hoon toh vighnaharta ke darshan oh karne padte hai. Mummy papa bhi aaye hue the toh unke saath bhi mujhe darshan karne the. Harr show mein jaane se pehle main zaroor aata hoon yaha. Lekin ye show nahi hota tab bhi main aata yaha."

When asked by paps whether he plans to bring home the winner’s trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 this year, the actor responded with a smile, "Pata nahi. Jo Bappa chahenge woh hoga."

Videos from the visit also showed Gaurav chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” while posing for paparazzi outside the temple.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to go on floors soon, and excitement around the new season is already high. A few days ago, several celebrities sparked speculation after sharing mysterious 'K' pose posts on social media. Now, the contestants have been officially confirmed, featuring a mix of familiar faces from previous seasons along with fresh entrants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants

As confirmed by Colors on its Instagram handle, the return of old contestants alongside new participants has added to the hype.

Besides Gaurav, other celebs who will be seen as contestants are Rubina Dilaik, Avika Gor, Harsh Gujral, Karan Wahi, Orry, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Shagun Sharma, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt and Vishal Aditya Singh among others.