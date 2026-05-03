Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full Contestants List: Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik To Be Joined By Harsh Gujral & Avinash Mishra

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full Contestants List | Photo Via Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to go on floors soon, and excitement around the new season is already high. A few days ago, several contestants sparked speculation after sharing mysterious 'K' pose posts on social media, further fuelling buzz about the show. Now, the contestants have been officially confirmed, featuring a mix of familiar faces from previous seasons along with fresh entrants.

As confirmed by Colors on its Instagram handle, the return of old contestants alongside new participants has added to the hype, sparking strong reactions and discussions among fans online ahead of the action-packed season launch.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants List

Gaurav Khanna

Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, who won Bigg Boss 19 and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Speaking about it, Khanna said that Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different kind of test and he has always believed in staying grounded and handling things with a sense of control. He added that this is how people have seen him over the years, which also connected with audiences during Bigg Boss 19.

"My instinct is to self-protect and avoid situations that don’t feel right, so this format challenges that in every way. Growth comes from stepping into discomfort, and this show puts you right there," he said in a statement.

Further, Gaurav stated that there is no space to overthink; one has to rely on instinct and show up as they are. He added that he doesn’t know if his calm side will hold in every moment, but he will do his best to face every challenge with honesty and give it everything he has.

Rubina Dilaik

The actress was previously seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, where choreographer Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner.

Avika Gor was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. Harsh Gujral is another new contestant in the upcoming lineup, while Karan Wahi previously participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8.

Orry has also been confirmed as the contestant of the new season. Jasmin Bhasin was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9, and Shagun Sharma is among the new names.

Avinash Mishra and Farrhana Bhatt are also set to participate, while Vishal Aditya Singh was earlier seen in Season 11.