'Toxic People Hate You When...': Rubina Dilaik Shares Cryptic Note After Anuj Sachdeva Slams Her For Discussing Gaurav Khanna's Divorce

Rubina Dilaik's Cryptic Note Sparks Buzz After Anuj Sachdeva's Remarks | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Rubina Dilaik has shared a cryptic note on social media days after actor Anuj Sachdeva criticised her for discussing Gaurav Khanna's divorce on her podcast alongside husband Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan, and Rocky Jaiswal. The post has caught the attention of fans, with many speculating that it could be her indirect response to the ongoing controversy.

Rubina Dilaik's Cryptic Note Goes Viral

Taking to her Instagram story, Rubina re-shared a post that read "Fake people hate you when you're real. Toxic people hate you when you set limits. Freeloaders hate you when you say no. Manipulators hate you when you notice what they're doing. If you can handle being disliked, you become someone no one can control."

While Rubina did not mention anyone by name, the timing of her post has fuelled speculation that it may have been a subtle response to Anuj Sachdeva's recent remarks.

Check it out:

What Anuj Sachdeva Said

Gaurav's close friend Anuj Sachdeva wrote, "It must be exhausting for them, carrying around that much hatred in their heart where empathy was expected, while comparing someone's pet at home to a 'f***ing furniture'! I feel sad for you all that you could not get your parents' love to understand that people get ATTACHED to the ones they LOVE."

Rubina Dilaik On Gaurav Khanna's Divorce

In a recent episode of their video POV, Rubina recalled that before entering Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav had allegedly joked that he did not want his marriage to end up like hers and Abhinav's. She said that while they were genuinely struggling in their relationship during Bigg Boss, Gaurav had mocked their situation.

Abhinav also addressed the alleged remark, claiming Gaurav had made it to one of his close friends. He added that despite the criticism they faced, he believes time has had the final say.

The controversy began after Gaurav Khanna's estranged wife, Akanksha Chamola, appeared on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa and confirmed that the couple has been living separately for the past year.

Gaurav later joined her on the show and revealed that while they have mutually discussed divorce, the legal process has not yet begun.