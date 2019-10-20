PM Modi's selfie game on point, poses with B-town celebs and directors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in the Capital, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event.

The focus was on inviting the film industry to create films and television shows that popularise Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

This meet was attended by top celebs from the fraternity, right from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Imtiaz Ali, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Kapil Sharma, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Jaqueline Fernandez, Ayan Mukerji and many more.