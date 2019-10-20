PM Modi's selfie game on point, poses with B-town celebs and directors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in the Capital, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event.
The focus was on inviting the film industry to create films and television shows that popularise Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhism, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.
This meet was attended by top celebs from the fraternity, right from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Imtiaz Ali, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Kapil Sharma, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Jaqueline Fernandez, Ayan Mukerji and many more.
Pm Narendra Modi's personal twitter handle retweeted the exceptional moments from the New Delhi meet.
PM Modi replied to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet,"When every citizen works Dil Se, the outcome will be exceptional. We will leave no stone unturned to carry forward the message of Bapu in letter and spirit. "
Indian film director Rajkumar Hirani who made a special video on Gandhi's teachings which released yesterday featuring top most faces of the industry also tweeted his experience of working with PM Modi and government. Modi ji were all praising Rajkumar Hirani for spreading Gandhi ji's message through his art work.
PM Modi also hails to Nari Shakti as the meet attended by some of the strongest and fearless women's of the industry. Modi retweeted Eta kapoor's tweet and praised how womens are progressing herself in all possible fields.
