Watch: SRK at his witty best, says he hugged Aamir thanks to PM Modi

B-town attended the special gala yesterday in the capital and discussed on special ideas for 150th Gandhi Jayanti to make it memorable and to spread Bapu's message to each and every citizen. This meet was also attended by Bollywood's most powerful 'Khans'. Shah rukh Khan and Aamir Khan marked their presence at the meet in Delhi.

SRK who always wins hearts with his witty speeches also started his speech at meet on a humours note. SRK didn't leave a chance to light up the room with his amazing sense of humour; especially the intro wherein he mentioned Aamir Khan.

SRK jokingly said, "Thank you sir for calling us here. Usually actors don't come on time and never at one place together. But because of this film and because of you and because of Gandhiji, we have got friendlier. I and Aamir even hugged, there's love growing between us."