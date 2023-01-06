PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif visit Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple amid pregnancy rumours

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak temple on Friday morning.

Their visit to the temple comes amid rumours that Vicky and Katrina are expecting their first child together.

Photos of the couple from the temple have now gone viral on the internet.

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen looking beautiful in a simple green salwar suit, while Vicky kept it casual in a white shirt.

Vicky-Katrina's Siddhivinayak visit

Vicky's mother Veena Kaushal was also seen along with the couple. In the picture, all three can be seen offering their prayers to Lord Ganesha with folded hands.

Vicky can also be seen offering fruits and sweets to the Lord.

In another picture, a temple official can be seen presenting a framed picture of Lord Ganesha to the couple.

Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours

Rumours that Katrina and Vicky were expecting their first child went viral after the actor posted a picture of themselves on Christmas. Several users pointed out that they could spot the actress with a tiny baby bump.

Ahead of the New Year, Katrina and Vicky were seen flying in and out of Mumbai, and on both the occasions, the actress was seen wearing oversized baggy hoodies and sweatshirts, adding further fuel to the fire.

Vicky - Katrina's love story

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their close friends and families. Prior to their wedding, the two had never made their relationship official and had always remained tightlipped about their love.

Talking about his post-marriage life, Vicky recently said in an interview, "Changed I feel is a very strong word to use very easily. It’s not changed, I would say life has evolved, life is better. Sukoon hai, shanti hai. It’s nice, it’s really nice."

