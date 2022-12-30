Inside Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Rajasthan vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently took a quick trip to Rajasthan for year end celebrations
The couple was spotted enjoying a jungle safari in Jawai Bandh, a village in Pali district of Rajasthan
Both Katrina and Vicky shared a slew of pictures from their mini-vacation
Vicky gave his fans a peak into their vacay and wrote, "Khamma Ghani"
He also shared a picture of himself basking in the sun shirtless behind a giant cactus
"So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever," Katrina captioned her post
They also gave glimpses of their jungle safari during which they spotted some rare wild animals
The couple returned to the city on Thursday and is now all set to ring the new year with family members
