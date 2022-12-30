Inside Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Rajasthan vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently took a quick trip to Rajasthan for year end celebrations

The couple was spotted enjoying a jungle safari in Jawai Bandh, a village in Pali district of Rajasthan

Both Katrina and Vicky shared a slew of pictures from their mini-vacation

Vicky gave his fans a peak into their vacay and wrote, "Khamma Ghani"

He also shared a picture of himself basking in the sun shirtless behind a giant cactus

"So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever," Katrina captioned her post

They also gave glimpses of their jungle safari during which they spotted some rare wild animals

The couple returned to the city on Thursday and is now all set to ring the new year with family members

