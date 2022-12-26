Inside Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Christmas celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 26, 2022
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wished their fans a 'Merry Christmas' on Sunday with a loved-up picture by the Christmas tree
The couple celebrated the festival of joy with their closest friends and family members
They celebrated Christmas on Sunday with much pomp and joy
Also spotted at the Christmas bash were Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who are best friends to Vicky and Katrina
Katrina shared a family portrait and wished, "Merry Christmas"
Katrina was seen twinning with close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan
She also struck a pose with sister Isabelle Kaif and Karishma Kohli
Meanwhile, Vicky clicked a happy selfie with Neha and other friends
He also clicked a bunch of quirky pictures with the guests in attendance
Thanks For Reading!