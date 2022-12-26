Inside Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Christmas celebration

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 26, 2022

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wished their fans a 'Merry Christmas' on Sunday with a loved-up picture by the Christmas tree

The couple celebrated the festival of joy with their closest friends and family members

They celebrated Christmas on Sunday with much pomp and joy

Also spotted at the Christmas bash were Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who are best friends to Vicky and Katrina

Katrina shared a family portrait and wished, "Merry Christmas"

Katrina was seen twinning with close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan

She also struck a pose with sister Isabelle Kaif and Karishma Kohli

Meanwhile, Vicky clicked a happy selfie with Neha and other friends

He also clicked a bunch of quirky pictures with the guests in attendance

