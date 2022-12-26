Watch: Katrina Kaif jets off with Vicky Kaushal for New Year in red floral pyjamas - THIS is how much it costs

Katrina Kaif | Twitter

Actress Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport on Monday along with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

As the couple were papped at the airport, once again Katrina Kaif left her fans floored with her on-point fashion game.

The 'Phone Bhoot' actress was seen wearing a red floral silk satin pyjama suit worth whopping Rs 49,400 by Olivia Van Halle. Styling her look, she choose a brown circular sunglasses.

On the other hand, Vicky was seen wearing white shirt and jeans styled with a cap and sunglasses.

Vicky and Katrina's marriage

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a grand ceremony on December 9, 2021, in the presence of their close friends and families. Prior to their wedding, the two had never made their relationship official and had always remained tightlipped about their love.

The two recently celebrated Christmas with their family members and close friends. Vicky shared a loved-up picture with Katrina to wish their fans a merry Christmas.

Vicky and Katrina's upcoming film

Katrina will be seen in the third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi which will be released in Diwali 2023.

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. She will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas' along with Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Vicky will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' and in a yet-untitled film with Sara Ali Khan directed by Laxman Utekar.