Entertainment

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

PHOTOS: Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian gets married to Tracy Alison in Goa

Thanks to 'Comicstaan' fame Aakash Gupta for giving a glimpse of Kenny's wedding with Tracy Alison.
Asian News International
Panaji (Goa) [India]: Popular stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian has tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa.

Thanks to 'Comicstaan' fame Aakash Gupta for giving a glimpse of Kenny's wedding with Tracy Alison.

As per Aakash's Instagram pictures and videos, Kenny and Tracy had Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies.

"Mr Handsome Sebastian," Aakash wrote alongside an image, in which Kenny can be seen sporting a sherwani.

In another story, Kenny and Tracy can be seen walking down the aisle at church.

Kenny and Tracy are yet to officially announce the news of their wedding on social media.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 09:32 AM IST
