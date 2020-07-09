Kenny Sebastian comments row: NCW takes note of 'misogynistic' posts; Rekha Sharma seeks investigation

Stand-up comedian and musician Kenny Sebastian recently became mired in controversy after a screen recording, purportedly of Sebastian making offensive comments on Instagram went viral.

The short clip appears to be from the comments section of an Instagram post, and shows the comedian's verified twitter handle as the author of the comments in question. Sebastian however says that the clip is fake.

As the recording gained traction on social media, and the condemnation came in from all quarters, he took to Twitter calling out the "fake screenshots" and urging people to not pay heed.

"So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion. I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these," he had tweeted.