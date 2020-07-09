'Teri Maa R****': Comedian Kenny Sebastian claims screenshots of him abusing people are fake

Kenneth Mathew Sebastian, better known as Kenny Sebastian, is an Indian stand-up comedian, musician and filmmaker.

Now, a screen recording has been doing rounds on social media, where Kenny’s Instagram account is seen abusing in the comment section. However, he stated that it has been manipulated after he reported an accounting attacking him because of his religion.

The comedian took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “So some fake screenshots of me are circulating where I appear to be abusing people. These are manipulated cause I reported an account who was attacking me cause of my religion. I will be approaching the @MumbaiPolice to get this investigated. Please don’t pay heed to any of these.”