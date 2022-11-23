Photos: Rituparna Sengupta visits Priyanka Chopra's LA home, meets Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra

National Award-winning Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta has been constantly juggling between Bengali films in Kolkata and Bollywood in Mumbai.

Recently, she was in Los Angeles for some work and was invited by Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra to her dreamy abode. She is also doing a film under Priyanka Chopra’s production and the shoot will start in 2023.

On social media, Rituparna posted photos with Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas and thanked them for their hospitality. Madhu Chopra also thanked Rituparna for the token of love she sent to her.

Talking about the same, Rituparna said, “Madhu aunty loves me a lot and when I was in LA, she invited me to visit her and Priyanka and Nick Jonas's surreal home there. It was a lovely intimate get-together and I loved the time we spent together for high tea and a lot of lovely conversations. I also met Nick Jonas and his family except for Priyanka as she was visiting India at the time for work. It’s always amazing when we catch up together.”

She also added, “Madhu aunty is such a sweetheart and sent me a heart-touching note with the beautiful candle’s photo when she received the gift from me as a token of love.”

Rituparna was recently honored with Bengal’s Highest Civilian Award from Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee.

She was seen in Partho Ghosh’s thriller Teesra Kaun, opposite Chunky Pandey and Belashuru along with Soumitra Chatterjee. Her recent Hindi feature film, Ittar by Veena Bakshi, opposite Deepak Tijori is completed, along with another Hindi feature film opposite Arbaaz Khan, named Kal Trighori is also on it's way to release.

She will also be seen in a Bengali edgy love story film Salt opposite Chandan Roy Sanyal. Her Bengali film Mahishasur Marddini will release on November 25.