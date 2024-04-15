PHOTOS: Kamal Haasan, Nayanthara, Rajinikanth Attend Director S. Shankar’s Daughter Aishwarya’s Wedding In Chennai

Director S Shankar is looking forward to the release of Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead. Recently, his elder daughter, Aishwarya Shankar, tied the knot with Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai.

The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Nayanthara, Kamal Haasan, Vigesh Sivan, Chiyaan Vikram, Suriya, Karthi and Rajinikanth, among others. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also attended the wedding.

Check out the photos:

Aishwarya’s younger sister, Aditi Shankar, shared some pictures with her sister on social media and wrote, “With my two favourite people in the world (two hearts emojis) @aishushankar8 @arjith_shankar What a beautiful and memorable day!!"

Aishwarya and Tarun got engaged in February at a small function at their residence in Chennai. This is her second marriage after her divorce with cricketer Damodaran Rohit. Damodara. He was also charged under the Pocso Act after he involved in a sexual harassment case filed by a 16-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, on S. Shankar's work front, he is making his debut in the Telugu industry with Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead alongside Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar.

The official release date is yet to be announced.