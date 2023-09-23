PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan Shares Glimpse Of Ganpati Visarjan At Home, Girlfriend Saba Azad Joins | Photo via Instagram

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Saturday shared a glimpse of Ganesh Visarjan at home on Saturday, and he was joined by some of his family members and girlfriend Saba Azad.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs and mentioned that he is keeping away from sweets. In the images, he is seen with his parents, sister, and Saba. Hrithik can be seen in a white T-shirt and pants paired with a jacket and a baseball cap. His father, Rakesh Roshan, chose to be in casuals. All the women, however, wore Indian wear for the celebration.

He wrote: "Ganpati Bappa Morya. 'Tis the season for our home and hearts to be filled with joy & modaks (Modaks for everyone else)."

During a recent chat with News18, Saba talked about the constant scrutiny of her love life with Hrithik. When asked if it bothers her, she said, "Would it not get to anybody? It gets to everybody. But I think it’s a part of the course. " She added that people are just morbidly interested in other people's lives; one can't do anything about it.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Hrithik will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter', an aerial action entertainer. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Disha Patani. It will be released next year in January.

The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner Marflix Pictures along with Viacom18 Studios

Read Also Ameesha Patel To Reunite With Hrithik Roshan After Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage? Actress Reveals

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)