Photo: Did Raghav Chadha Hide Double Chin Using Tape For Wedding? Netizens Think So

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got married to Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in Udaipur on September 24, Sunday. On Monday morning, they finally dropped the first photos from their wedding, and within minutes, they were splashed all over the internet, with netizens gushing over how dreamy the entire affair looked.

Parineeti and Raghav opted for a white-themed wedding right in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur. While Raghav donned a white and gold sherwani, Parineeti looked ethereal in an ivory lehenga, heavily embroidered with gold thread.

Their pictures looked straight out of a fairytale and fans have been discussing even the minutest details from their wedding look on social media.

Fans spot tape on Raghav's chin

A number of unseen photos and videos captured by the guests at the wedding have also been doing the rounds on the internet. And in one of those, eagle-eyed netizens spotted pieces of tape under Raghav's chin, which left them curious.

Several netizens questioned, "What is that tape on his chin?," and within no time, it sparked a discussion on social media platforms.

Some users commented that the tape was stuck to get Raghav a sharper jawline and to "hide his double chin".

"On the day of engagement he had fatter chin and hence looked bulky from the face. They tried to give him a slim face but they should’ve left it as it was. It’s looking bad and so clear on pictures," a netizen commented. Another wrote, "Double chin ig".

Parineeti-Raghav's wedding look

For their wedding, Parineeti wore a resplendent ivory lehenga by ace designer and her close friend Manish Malhotra, and the latter shared that it took 2,500 hours of handiwork to create the lehenga that the actress wanted for her big day.

She paired her lehenga with a chunky emerald set, pink choora, and customised golden kaleeras.

Raghav, on the other hand, wore a sherwani designed by none other than fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, who also happens to be the groom's uncle. For his other wedding festivities too, he chose to wear outfits designed by Sachdeva.

Parineeti and Raghav flew down to Delhi from Udaipur on Monday and on September 30, they will throw a grand party for their friends and colleagues in Chandigarh.

