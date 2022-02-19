Photo: Arjan Bajwa's transformation in 'Bestseller' has left fans speechless

Arjan Bajwa who never failed to impress the audiences with his remarkable performances in the past, has given another intensifying performance with the upcoming Amazon web-series 'Bestseller'.

In the recently released show we can see Arjan playing the role of a popular novelist who is hungry to strike gold with his next book. The actor was definitely the highlight of the trailer which is making all us excited to binge watch the show and therefore binge watch him.

Interestingly, the actor went through massive transformation for the show and the same can be seen by the two looks he dons from glimpses in the trailer.

In the first look we can see Arjan as a gentleman with his charismatic personality and handsome looks thereby pleasing our eyes. On the flip side, we can also see the actor turn from his charming side his look into a brooding hunk with a beard looking absolutely swoon worthy.

Fans are super excited to see him explore these exciting sides of his acting and his versatility is surely going to be one to watch out for.

As versatile as he is, we are definitely excited and eagerly waiting to see him pull off each look like the talented and method actor that he always promises to be and stand out in the show. Amazon series' 'Bestseller' also stars Shruti Haasan, Mithun Chakraborty and Gauahar Khan.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 02:25 PM IST