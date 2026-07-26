'People Have A Sadist Mentality...': Jasmin Bhasin Blasts Constant Marriage Questions With Longtime Boyfriend Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin Hits Back At Constant Wedding Questions | Photo Via Instagram

TV actress Jasmin Bhasin has had enough of being constantly asked about her wedding plans with longtime boyfriend Aly Goni. The couple, who were once close friends, confessed their love for each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 in 2020 and have been in a relationship ever since. Despite repeatedly stating that they will marry when the time feels right, the duo continue to face speculation and rumours about their relationship.

Jasmin Bhasin Hits Back At Constant Wedding Questions

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin made it clear that their marriage is a personal decision and not something the public should concern themselves with. She said, "Mujhe lagta hain ki aapko kya lend-dena. Naa aapne catering ka bill bharna hai, Naa aapne shaadi ka decoration karna hai. Aapka kya matlab hain, jab karna hain, tab kar lenge. Aap apne kaam se kaam rakho."

'People Have This Sadist Mentality'

Expressing her frustration over the repeated questions, the actress added that people seem to derive pleasure from asking about their marriage plans. "At some point, people have this sadist mentality; they are like, maybe this question bothers them, that is why they don’t give an answer, but it is a conscious decision," added the actress.

Jasmin also joked that perhaps some people are unhappy in their own marriages, which is why they keep insisting that she and Aly tie the knot.

For the unversed, Jasmin and Aly first met in 2018 in Mumbai during the shoot of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

In 2025, the couple took their relationship a step further by moving in together and launching their own YouTube channel, JasLY.