Jasmine Bhasin Hospitalised In Dubai On Birthday; Aly Goni Reveals She Is Battling 'Serious Infection'

Actress Jasmine Bhasin's birthday celebrations took an unexpected turn after she was hospitalised during a trip to Dubai. Her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni, shared the news on social media while wishing her on her birthday, revealing that the couple's vacation had turned into a hospital stay.

Aly posted a series of pictures that showed him by Jasmine's side at the hospital. One photo captured him hugging Jasmine as she lay on a hospital bed, while another showed the actress sitting in a wheelchair. He also shared a video of Jasmine cutting her birthday cake inside what appeared to be the hospital.

Along with the photos, Aly penned an emotional birthday note, expressing how difficult it had been to see her unwell.

He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806 ❤️ We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans 😔 Instead of making birthday memories, we’re in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip. I’d trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again."

He further added, "May Allah bless you with endless happiness, good health, love, and success. Get well soon, That’s the only birthday wish in my heart today. ❤️ Happy Birthday. love you, always."

He later shared an Instagram story updating fans about her condition.

He wrote, "! Message for everyone messaging and calling me ! Thank you everyone for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans. She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days."

"I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her. She's receiving the best care and is slowly recovering. Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon," Aly added.

Jasmine and Aly first met while participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Although dating rumours surrounded them for years, the two maintained they were just close friends. It was during their stint on Bigg Boss 14 that they officially confirmed they were in a relationship.