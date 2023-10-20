Pearl V Puri On Film Debut With Yaariyan 2: 'I Feel Bad That People Look Down Upon Television Actors' |

Pearl V Puri, who is a household name will be seen playing an integral part in Yaariyan 2 that is released today in theatres all over. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, he talks about having gratitude for his fans, how he bagged his Bollywood debut and much more. Excerpts:

How it feels to finally see your big screen debut with Yaariyan 2?

It is a big shoes to fill in simply because it’s a successful franchise. I am very nervous since its my feature debut and it becomes difficult to gauge that how people will perceive it. The film surely has a reach and I am curious to know to the verdict.

Do you feel that your small screen fanbase will help the film in any way?

My television fans are my strength. Whenever and wherever I walk, I feel so comfortable around them. They are my backbone. I am because of them. When I moved to Mumbai all alone, I used to be very lonely since I don’t know anyone. However, the city is very accommodating. But now, I always feel strong because of my followers.

Go on…

I do believe that not just actors, everyone works very hard, from our spot boy to someone who works in a corporate job. As an actor, we all are doing our jobs and getting paid for it. The perks we get are blessings. If I hold any small space amongst those 50 people in about 140 crore of population, I have only gratitude for it.

How did you get Yaariyaan 2?

I thank Bhushan ji (Kumar). My co-directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru called me and offered me the role of Bajju aka Bajrang. I loved the script and that’s when I said yes to it.

Cousins on a trip together comes across as a very fresh concept. Your thoughts?

Whenever we make plans for a trip, we make with our friends and not with our cousins. We tend to forget those threads with which we are born with or grown up with. With Yaariyan 2, we are trying to revive all those memories and make them value it. I feel they are the people who know you the best.

How do you react when people tag you as a television actor?

It is very difficult to discriminate between a television actor, film actor or an OTT actor. I really feel bad that people look down upon television actors. Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput did television for years and then came to the film industry. It is not about where you are coming from, it is about the caliber you have.

