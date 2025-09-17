Payal Rohatgi Pens Cryptic Note On 'Betrayal' Amid Husband Sangram Singh's Affair Rumours With Actress Nikita Rawal

Photo Via Instagram

Wrestler Sangram Singh has been making headlines amid rumours of trouble in his marriage with actress Payal Rohatgi, with allegations that he has been having an affair with actress Nikita Rawal and has been seeing other people for the past six months. However, Sangram has denied the rumours and expressed disappointment over the way unverified news spreads.

Payal Rohatgi's Cryptic Note Amid Sangram Singh's Affair Rumours

Amid this, Payal penned a cryptic note on 'betrayal' on her social media handle. On Wednesday, September 17, she shared a photo with Sangram from their wedding reception and wrote, "Betrayal always comes dressed as loyalty until the mask falls."

Check it out:

In another post, also from their wedding reception, Payal penned another cryptic note, which read, "Asked a rich man how he did it & he said ‘ I stopped trying to help everyone'"

Sangram Singh's Reaction To Affair Rumours

Clarifying his stand, Sangram explained how his interactions with Nikita were purely professional. "Some time back, I was invited to her show, which had six episodes. I went there only once as a judge. She also made a reel. We have met just 3–4 times along with our teams in connection with her other show. She addresses me as 'Sir,' and I respectfully call her 'Ji.' Beyond that, I don't know her much," he said.

Further, Sangram pointed out that this is not the first time such stories have surfaced. "There were even false reports about my divorce recently, which made me sad. It feels like I am repeatedly made a soft target. I would only request that such news should not be published without my confirmation. Please look at my work. Very soon, I will also be seen in a big film. My only aim is to contribute positively to the country. And I categorically deny any rumours of an affair with any actress," he shared.

Payal and Sangram tied the knot in 2022 after dating for over 12 years.