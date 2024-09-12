Patralekhaa Reveals People Asked Rajkummar Rao To Break Up With Her After His Success: 'They Told Him There Are Many Options'

Actress Patralekhaa, who is now married to actor Rajkummar Rao, recently revealed that people had asked the latter to break up with her and date someone more successful after his films were hit at the box office. She also heaped praise on her husband and called him a "true feminist".

Patralekhaa told Times Now that it was around the time Rajkummar's film Bareilly Ki Barfi was declared a hit, and the year after that, Stree released in theatres and that too was blockbuster. "He could've just walked out but he continued. So many also told him that 'Go ahead, see there are so many options'. But he's just a beautiful man. He's a feminist. He is a true feminist," she gushed.

Patralekhaa also shared that Rajkummar is the kind of actor who would give away his scenes to his co-stars if that is what is required for the scene to work. "Not many people do that. There's much more to come. Numbers are great but I feel he's of a different breed," she shared.

For those unversed, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa ated for 11 years, before finally tying the knot in Chandigarh in the presence of their friends and family members on November 5, 2021. Patralekhaa even marked her Bollywood debut opposite Rajkummar in the film, Citylights.

Patralekhaa was recently seen in the critically-acclaimed web show, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, and her performance was lauded by the audience and critics alike. She will be next seen playing the role of Savitribai Phule in the film 'Phule' opposite Pratik Gandhi.

On the other hand, Rajkummar is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Stree 2, which smashed all records at the box office, and has emerged to be one of the biggest films of 2024.