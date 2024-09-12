 Patralekhaa Reveals People Asked Rajkummar Rao To Break Up With Her After His Success: 'They Told Him There Are Many Options'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPatralekhaa Reveals People Asked Rajkummar Rao To Break Up With Her After His Success: 'They Told Him There Are Many Options'

Patralekhaa Reveals People Asked Rajkummar Rao To Break Up With Her After His Success: 'They Told Him There Are Many Options'

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa ated for 11 years, before finally tying the knot in Chandigarh in the presence of their friends and family members on November 5, 2021

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image

Actress Patralekhaa, who is now married to actor Rajkummar Rao, recently revealed that people had asked the latter to break up with her and date someone more successful after his films were hit at the box office. She also heaped praise on her husband and called him a "true feminist".

Patralekhaa told Times Now that it was around the time Rajkummar's film Bareilly Ki Barfi was declared a hit, and the year after that, Stree released in theatres and that too was blockbuster. "He could've just walked out but he continued. So many also told him that 'Go ahead, see there are so many options'. But he's just a beautiful man. He's a feminist. He is a true feminist," she gushed.

Patralekhaa also shared that Rajkummar is the kind of actor who would give away his scenes to his co-stars if that is what is required for the scene to work. "Not many people do that. There's much more to come. Numbers are great but I feel he's of a different breed," she shared.

Read Also
Stree 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster Film...
article-image

For those unversed, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa ated for 11 years, before finally tying the knot in Chandigarh in the presence of their friends and family members on November 5, 2021. Patralekhaa even marked her Bollywood debut opposite Rajkummar in the film, Citylights.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 3 CGST Officials Booked By CBI In Bribery Case
Mumbai: 3 CGST Officials Booked By CBI In Bribery Case
EU Nationals Required To Obtain E-Visa For Travel To United Kingdom Starting March 2025
EU Nationals Required To Obtain E-Visa For Travel To United Kingdom Starting March 2025
Viral VIDEO: Youth Attempts To Pull Train Engine With Bike For Social Media Reels In UP's Muzaffarnagar; Case Registered
Viral VIDEO: Youth Attempts To Pull Train Engine With Bike For Social Media Reels In UP's Muzaffarnagar; Case Registered
Disturbing Video: Employee Caught Spitting On Rotis Before Baking Them In Tandoor Outside Hotel In Saharanpur; Confesses Crime To Police
Disturbing Video: Employee Caught Spitting On Rotis Before Baking Them In Tandoor Outside Hotel In Saharanpur; Confesses Crime To Police

Patralekhaa was recently seen in the critically-acclaimed web show, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, and her performance was lauded by the audience and critics alike. She will be next seen playing the role of Savitribai Phule in the film 'Phule' opposite Pratik Gandhi.

Read Also
'I Was Petrified Of Him': Patralekhaa Recalls Rejecting Music Video With Rajkummar Rao After...
article-image

On the other hand, Rajkummar is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Stree 2, which smashed all records at the box office, and has emerged to be one of the biggest films of 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

Patralekhaa Reveals People Asked Rajkummar Rao To Break Up With Her After His Success: 'They Told...

Patralekhaa Reveals People Asked Rajkummar Rao To Break Up With Her After His Success: 'They Told...

Rahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'

Rahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Meeting With Michael Jackson, Says, 'Almost...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Meeting With Michael Jackson, Says, 'Almost...

Bleeding Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bleeding Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform