 Parasyte: The Grey OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
The upcoming South Korean horror science fiction stars Jeon So-Nee in the lead role

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image

Parasyte: The Grey stars Jeon So-Nee in the lead role. Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-Ho is ready to amaze viewers again with the new South Korean series. The TV series is an adaptation of the popular 1980s Japanese manga of the same name. The K-drama will be released on an OTT platform in April of this year.

Where to watch Parasyte: The Grey

The makers have already shared a glimpse of the series on social media to generate curiosity among fans. The Netflix series will stream on the OTT giant on April 5, 2024. Despite being based on a Japanese manga, a South Korean production house has made the series. The teaser of the action-thriller series has already been released online.

Plot

The trailer opens with a man standing among the masses and telling them, "We have no choice but to parasitize human bodies to live." The trailer depicts some people being taken over by alien parasites who think, act, and behave like human beings. Their purpose is to dominate the entire world and take control of human beings. The series centers around Jeon So-Nee as Su-in, a young woman, like the original manga protagonist, who struggles in the situation and manages to survive among dangerous aliens.

Cast

The cast includes Jeon So-Nee as Jeong Su-in, Kim In-Kwon, Kwon Hae-Hyo, Lee Jung-Hyun as Choi Jun-Kyung, and Koo Kyo-Hwan as Seol Kang-Woo. Parasyte: The Grey was written by Ryu Yong-Jae and Yeon Sang-Ho. Yeon is also known for his excellent direction in films like Peninsula and Hellbound. The series is produced under Climax Studio and Wow Point.

