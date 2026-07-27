Pankaj Tripathi's Ohh My Dog POSTPONED Just 4 Days Before Release; Director Amit Rai Reveals Real Reason Behind Decision

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Pankaj Tripathi 's upcoming family entertainer Ohh My Dog was scheduled to hit theatres on July 31. However, in a fresh update, the film has been postponed just four days before its planned theatrical release. Director Amit Rai revealed that the decision was made due to intense competition for screens and not because of any concerns regarding the film's content or quality. Ohh My Dog will now release on August 7.

Ohh My Dog Postponed

Director Amit Rai Calls It 'Practicial Decision'

Explaining the reason behind the delay, Rai told Variety India that postponing the release was a "very practical decision" as theatres were already occupied by several major releases. He pointed out that films like The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4 have secured significant screen space, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing on July 30, is also expected to draw a massive audience, making screen availability a major challenge for the family entertainer.

"Even after making such a good film, the reason it won't get the release it deserves is simply because we won't have the space to occupy screens," Rai said, adding that the film has potential but needs the right theatrical environment to connect with audiences.

Rai further shared that the team decided to "step aside briefly" and wait for a better release window. He believes that after audiences watch the other major releases, Ohh My Dog will have more space in theatres and a better opportunity to grow.

Ohh My Dog stars Pankaj Tripathi, Maahi Rai, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, along with over 250 dogs.