Ohh My Dog Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Looks Like An Interesting Film About Missing Dogs - Watch

Ohh My Dog Trailer | YouTube

Filmmaker Amit Rai, known for his directorial Oh My God 2, is all set for his next film titled Ohh My Dog. The trailer of the movie was launched at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, which was attended by the cast and crew. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, and others.

Well, the trailer of Ohh My Dog is quite interesting and keeps us hooked to the screens for those 2 minutes and 30 seconds. The film revolves around missing dogs in an area and how a kid decides to find his pet dog. The trailer surely has some good moments that will make you eager to know more about Ohh My Dog.

In the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi impresses us a lot with his fantastic performance, and even the child actor leaves a mark. The most interesting element about the movie is that, reportedly, it features more than 250 dogs. Also, the dog in the lead role grabs our attention.

Amit Rai & Pankaj Tripathi Talk About Ohh My Dog

While talking about the movie, Rai said, “With Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that resonates with every family. The bond between a child and a dog is one of the purest forms of love, built on trust, innocence, and unwavering loyalty. Through this film, we hope to make audiences laugh, cry, and leave the theatre with a little more kindness in their hearts, not just towards animals, but towards each other as well.”

Tripathi added, “I thought it’s an important and necessary film. I had worked with Amit on Oh My God 2, and when I heard about Ohh My Dog, I just told Amit that I’ll do the film, whatever my role may be. The bond between humans and dogs is built on unconditional love, trust, and loyalty, and this film captures those emotions beautifully.”

Ohh My Dog Release Date

Ohh My Dog is slated to release on July 31, 2026.