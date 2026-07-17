'Bohot Jaldi Jaag Gaye Hai Woh': Director Amit Rai Breaks Silence After Paresh Rawal Claims OMG 2 Story Was His Idea

OMG 2 Director Amit Rai On Paresh Rawal's Claims |

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal claimed in an interview that he wrote the story of OMG 2, and that the makers later made the movie without giving him credit. While the producer of the film, Ashwin Varde, has shared a long statement rejecting Rawal's claim, the writer-director of OMG 2, Amit Rai, has now reacted to it.

While talking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Wo kis tathya ke adhaar pe ye keh rahe hai? First, he needs to answer this. He is merely making a claim. Kehne ko to wo kuch bhi keh sakte hai. Wo bade actor hai, I cannot go up to an actor of his stature and ask why is he saying this (On what basis is he saying this? First, he needs to answer this. He is merely making a claim. He can say anything. He is a big actor; I cannot go up to an actor of his stature and ask why he is saying this)."

Amit Rai Has Proof

He referred to OMG 2 as his child and said that, as far as he remembers, he is the creator of the film. He is the one who made the movie go to school and college. The filmmaker added, "Proof of that is the certificate from the Screenwriters Association and the stamp that is put by the person who sees the script; it has my name."

Rai further said that the answer to Rawal's claim can only be provided by the actor, the production house, or Akshay Kumar. "Maine film likhi hai aur bana di hai. Bohot jaldi jaag gaye hai woh (I wrote and made the film. He woke up too early)," he concluded.

No Statement From Akshay Kumar

While Varde and Rai have given clarification about Rawal's claim, Akshay has not yet shared any statement regarding it.