Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Ohh My Dog To Feature More Than 250 Dogs; Teaser Out - Watch

Pankaj Tripathi | File Pic

New Delhi: "Ohh MY Dog", a new film starring Pankaj Tripathi and directed by "Oh My God 2" helmer Amit Rai, is set to release in theatres on July 31.

The makers of the movie released the film's teaser on Tuesday, which celebrates the unconditional love and loyalty shared between humans and dogs.

The film has been produced by Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment. It stars Tripathi, Maahi Rai, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, along with over 250 dogs.

Through its touching story of the bond shared between a child and her canine friend, the film promotes the peaceful coexistence of humans and animals, especially dogs, encouraging audiences to look beyond fear and prejudice, embrace empathy, and build a more caring world for our four-legged companions.

"Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family," Rai shared in a statement.

"This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose."

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