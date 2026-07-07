I&B Ministry Says Satluj Was Released Without Completing Certification Process, Alleges IT Rules Were Violated

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj has intensified after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said the film was released on ZEE5 without completing the required certification process. The Honey Trehan directorial premiered on the streaming platform on Friday (July 3) but was removed from India just two days later.

Following the takedown, ministry officials stated that the makers bypassed the prescribed process before releasing the film on OTT.

According to an ANI report, an official from the Ministry said, “Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday.”

The official further alleged that the release violated the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. However, no specific provision of the rules was identified.

Originally titled Panjab 95, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. It was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, when the board reportedly sought 27 cuts along with a change in title.

The makers challenged the decision in court, after which a revision committee allegedly recommended 120 cuts. After nearly four years of legal proceedings, the film was eventually released on ZEE5 under the new title Satluj, without the reported cuts.

The Ministry also stated that it had not received any representation from the filmmakers seeking approval or reconsideration before the OTT release.

Confirming the removal on Sunday, ZEE5 said, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.”

Despite the film being taken down, Diljit Dosanjh said he was happy that many people had already watched it.

“But now I have the satisfaction that at least our work has reached people the way we wanted it to. People have already downloaded it. One thing that made me especially happy was seeing that they're even screening the movie with a projector at Gurudwara Sahib. It brought me immense joy to see that,” he said.

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures. Besides Diljit Dosanjh, the film features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.