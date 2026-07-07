Satluj Controversy: Centre Forms High-Level Committee To Review Diljit Dosanjh's Film After ZEE5 Takedown

Days after Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj was taken down from ZEE5, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has constituted a high-level Interdepartmental Committee (IDC) to examine the film's content. The committee will reportedly review the movie and submit its recommendations to the Centre.

The development comes just two days after Satluj was removed from the streaming platform, where it had premiered last Friday (July 3).

Originally titled Punjab 95, the film is inspired by the life of Punjab human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Diljit Dosanjh plays the lead role, with the story focusing on Khalra's efforts to expose alleged extra-judicial killings and enforced disappearances in Punjab during the 1990s.

According to government sources quoted by NDTV, the film was withdrawn after a careful review. The sources said there were concerns that certain portions of the movie could be "misused by anti-India forces."

Officials also noted that the film had earlier sought a theatrical release but was unable to secure approval in its existing form. While theatrical releases require certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), OTT platforms follow a self-regulation framework, with government oversight in cases involving sensitive content.

High-level interdepartmental committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to examine the contents of the film Satluj. Committee under Section 69A; this section empowers the government to direct intermediaries to block or remove access to online content on the grounds… pic.twitter.com/yyjIGJD9dy — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2026

Following the removal, ZEE5 confirmed that the film would remain unavailable in India until further notice while expressing its continued support for the project.

"At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives," it said.

The platform also stated that it would make efforts to restore the film through the due process.

About Satluj

Satluj traces the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist from Punjab who was born in Amritsar in 1952. Initially employed as a bank worker, Khalra later devoted himself to activism and became known for exposing cases involving alleged unlawful killings and secret cremations.

The film has faced a long and difficult journey to release. Submitted to the CBFC in 2022, it reportedly remained pending for nearly three years. The makers had alleged that the board sought 127 cuts before the project was eventually released directly on ZEE5 under the title Satluj instead of its original name, Punjab 95. However, the film was removed from the platform within 48 hours of its release.