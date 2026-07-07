Ram Gopal Varma Supports Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Amid Controversy, Says 'It Shouldn't Be Encountered Like Victims In The Film'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma backed director Honey Trehan's recent film Satluj, describing it as a powerful work of cinema that confronts one of the darkest chapters in India's history. After watching the film, Varma took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a detailed review, calling it far more than just a movie.

"Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film, but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history. This is cinema used as confrontation, where @diljitdosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest thumping heroism. His only weapons are a ledger and a conscience. @rampalarjun adds layers of moral rot in the institutional complicity that feels chillingly realistic."

Varma also praised Honey Trehan's restrained approach to storytelling, saying the director avoided sensationalising the subject despite its disturbing nature.

"Director @honeytrehan, instead of sensationalising the horror, unfolds the film like a slow burn investigative thriller through bureaucratic files, cremation records, and hushed conversations. This restraint makes the brutality of the subject matter hit that much harder because it explodes with the force of truth and not exploitation."

According to Varma, the film's central idea about democracy and accountability is presented without becoming preachy, making its impact even stronger.

Just saw SATLUJ and it is not a film , but a deep wound that will never heal. It stirs up the sludge in one of the darkest chapters of our history

This is cinema used as confrontation , where @diljitdosanjh acts with a quiet fury with no chest thumping heroism.. His only weapons… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 7, 2026

"The various issues surrounding its exhibition and publication prove that any art which makes the powerful uncomfortable has done its job, and that is the true purpose of true art, which SATLUJ is."

Calling the film both courageous and necessary, Varma said it serves as a reminder of the true potential of cinema.

"It is highly courageous, essential filmmaking because it unsettles, educates, and lingers. In the times where main stream chases spectacle and popcorn cinema, 'Satluj' shoots out a hard reminder of what cinematic medium can truly achieve when it takes on truth and honesty."

He concluded by urging authorities not to suppress the film and referenced the real-life activist who inspired its story. "My appeal to all the powers is, please don't do to SATLUJ what has been done to JASWANT SINGH KALRA."

Varma ended his post by recalling Ayn Rand's quote: "Truth hits harder when when one tries to hide it'."

Reacting to Varma's post, Honey TRehan said, "Thank you @RGVzoomin SIR , this is truly an honour and very encouraging for filmmakers like us. Im glad to know the film resonated with you. 🙏 i couldn’t have achieved this specially without the tremendous support from my producers @RonnieScrewvala and bhaji @diljitdosanjh."

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Kalra, who is believed to have exposed mass extrajudicial killings allegedly carried out by the Punjab Police during the years of militancy and insurgency in the state.

The film faced several delays before finally premiering on ZEE5 on July 3. However, it was quietly removed from the platform just 48 hours later, with the streaming service stating that the film would remain unavailable until further notice.