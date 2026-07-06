FWICE President Questions Diljit Dosanjh's Over Satluj Amid Row: 'I'm Surprised Why He Does Controversial Films'

The controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj continues to grow after its sudden removal from Zee5 in India. Now, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari reacted to the issue, questioning the actor's choice of films and saying artists should consider their social responsibility while selecting projects.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Tiwari said films that have the potential to create unrest should be examined carefully. At the same time, he also questioned why Satluj was allowed to be released if it had already gone through the certification process.

"Actually, if something creates problems in society, then such content should be carefully reviewed. Cinema is meant for entertainment and also carries some information, but if the government repeatedly intervenes or if the censor board finds issues, it means there were elements that were not suitable for public viewing."

He further added, "Even if the film has passed censorship, and later the Government of India feels it could spread misinformation, disturb social harmony, or be misused by harmful elements, then such films should ideally be stopped earlier. I don't understand why, after going through so many cuts and the censorship process, the film is still being reconsidered. The censor board should have addressed all concerns at the beginning itself. Once clearance is given, the film should be released, because a lot of a producer's money is at stake. If all necessary cuts have already been made, there is no justification for stopping the film afterward. It should either be cleared and released or rejected during the censorship stage itself."

Tiwari also questioned Diljit's decision to be associated with films that generate controversy, saying the actor should be mindful of his public image and influence.

"I am very surprised why Diljit Dosanjh chooses to do controversial films. He should understand the impact of such decisions. He is a superstar of Punjab, and he should think carefully so that his image is not affected. He has a huge fan base across the world today."

He went on to say that actors should not take up projects solely for financial reasons and should keep the nation's interests in mind.

"From what I understand, it is also an artist's duty not to do films just for money or any other reason. One must keep 'nation first' in mind. I am not saying that he does not have any responsibility towards the nation-he has a lot, and he is very talented. But he must definitely reflect on this before taking up such projects."

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film premiered on Zee5 in India on Friday but was removed from the streaming platform on Sunday (July 5), surprising viewers.

Following the takedown, Zee5 issued a statement that read, "In light of the current developments, 'Satluj' will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

The streaming platform also thanked viewers for their overwhelming response and said it continues to stand firmly by the film and its creative vision.